Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes $901,000 Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $170,450.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,938.04. This trade represents a 10.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. This trade represents a 24.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE ALSN opened at $105.22 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.18 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.63.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

