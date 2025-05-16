Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cfra Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays set a $260.00 price target on Ralph Lauren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $282.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.71.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RL

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.1%

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $269.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.46. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $155.96 and a 12-month high of $289.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,120,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,795,000 after purchasing an additional 70,544 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 22.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,958,000 after buying an additional 275,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,415,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,946,000 after buying an additional 205,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,079,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,361,000 after purchasing an additional 82,819 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 982,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,085,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.