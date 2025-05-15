Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and traded as low as $1.04. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 1,417,778 shares.
Western Copper and Gold Trading Down 6.1%
The stock has a market cap of $212.06 million, a PE ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10.
Western Copper and Gold Company Profile
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
