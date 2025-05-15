Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aris Water Solutions (ARIS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aris Water Solutions (NYSE: ARIS):

5/13/2025 – Aris Water Solutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/12/2025 – Aris Water Solutions had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

5/8/2025 – Aris Water Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2025 – Aris Water Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2025 – Aris Water Solutions was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/29/2025 – Aris Water Solutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/19/2025 – Aris Water Solutions was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/10/2025 – Aris Water Solutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/4/2025 – Aris Water Solutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ARIS opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.85.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $120.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.72 million. Analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey K. Hunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $289,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,396.84. The trade was a 18.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas A. Patterson sold 8,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $253,949.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,776.80. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,070,604 shares of company stock worth $29,817,145 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 64.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

