BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of BPT stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Free Report) by 116.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,139 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.27% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It is involved in holding overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

