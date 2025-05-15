PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 890,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 111,508 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $34,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 806.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.18. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $268.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.68 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.08%.

PCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $54.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

