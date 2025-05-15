Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $37.37 Million Stock Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,166,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518,958 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.01% of Eastern Bankshares worth $37,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $37,196,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,666,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,997,000 after buying an additional 1,409,471 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,080,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,638,000 after buying an additional 960,591 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $13,499,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 284.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 617,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after buying an additional 456,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.97. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.98 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is -80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Eastern Bankshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO R David Rosato purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,000. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

