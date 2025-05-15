Manufacturing Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 12th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Pfizer, Applied Materials, Salesforce, Danaher, Exxon Mobil, and KLA are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the inventories of materials and components that a company holds at various stages of its production process. They typically include raw materials waiting to be processed, work-in-progress (semi finished) items under production, and finished goods ready for sale. Effective management of these stocks helps ensure smooth operations, minimize carrying costs, and meet customer demand on time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE:TSM traded up $12.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.71. 14,152,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,866,619. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The company has a market cap of $978.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,934,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,547,209. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $131.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

AMAT traded up $13.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,053,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,757,156. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.75. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $137.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM traded up $11.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $287.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,807,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832,224. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $276.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $9.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.57. 4,023,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,414,209. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,862,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,553,019. The company has a market cap of $471.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.97 and its 200-day moving average is $111.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

KLA (KLAC)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $60.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $762.03. The stock had a trading volume of 927,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. KLA has a 1-year low of $551.33 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $678.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $684.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

Recommended Stories