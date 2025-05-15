Theodore R. Moore Sells 38,017 Shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) insider Theodore R. Moore sold 38,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $27,752.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,403 shares in the company, valued at $108,334.19. This represents a 20.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Nine Energy Service Trading Down 3.4%
Shares of Nine Energy Service stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.80. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13.
Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nine Energy Service Company Profile
Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nine Energy Service
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- SMCI Stock Rally: 45% Gain in 2 Days Could Be Just the Start
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- AMD’s AI-Powered Stock Price Rally Just Shifted Gears
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 5 Hot Small-Cap Insiders Bought at the Peak of Tariff Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.