Theodore R. Moore Sells 38,017 Shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) insider Theodore R. Moore sold 38,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $27,752.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,403 shares in the company, valued at $108,334.19. This represents a 20.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nine Energy Service Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Nine Energy Service stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.80. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NINE. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

