Promising Virtual Reality Stocks To Watch Now – May 12th

Meta Platforms, Best Buy, and Unity Software are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or distribute the hardware, software and content needed for immersive digital environments. These equities give investors exposure to the growth of virtual reality technology across gaming, entertainment, education and enterprise training. By buying VR stocks, investors can participate in the development of headsets, motion sensors, VR platforms and applications driving the next generation of interactive experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ META traded up $46.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $638.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,629,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,471,561. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $604.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $442.65 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $3.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.77. 3,104,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,071. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $103.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBY

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

U stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,261,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,949,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on U

Featured Articles