Small Cap Stocks To Follow Now – May 12th

Kindly MD, AltC Acquisition, and Gryphon Digital Mining are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically ranging from about $300 million to $2 billion. Because these firms are often younger or more niche, they can offer higher growth potential but also tend to be more volatile and carry greater risk than larger, more established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Kindly MD (KDLY)

Kindly MD, Inc. provides healthcare services. Its services include medication management, behavioral healthcare and alternative treatments. The firm offers evaluation and management, including chronic pain, functional medicine, cognitive behavioral therapy, trauma and addiction therapy, recovery support services, overdose education efforts, peer support, limited urgent care, preventative medicine, travel services, and hormone therapy.

NASDAQ:KDLY traded up $10.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 62,822,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,973. The company has a market capitalization of $87.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82. Kindly MD has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $31.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

NYSE ALCC traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,100,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.25. AltC Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Gryphon Digital Mining (GRYP)

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

NASDAQ GRYP traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,926,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,385. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39. Gryphon Digital Mining has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $102.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.31.

