Hydrogen Stocks Worth Watching – May 12th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, Ingersoll Rand, Energy Transfer, BP, Shell, and Cummins are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, distribution and application of hydrogen as an energy carrier—ranging from electrolyzer and fuel-cell manufacturers to storage and infrastructure developers. By investing in these equities, market participants gain exposure to the emerging “hydrogen economy,” which aims to decarbonize heavy industry, power generation and transportation. Because the sector is still nascent and heavily dependent on technological advances and policy support, hydrogen stocks can exhibit higher volatility and growth potential than more established energy assets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,862,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,702,963. The company has a market capitalization of $471.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $455.07. 724,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. Linde has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $487.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.17.

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

IR traded up $5.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.39. 2,648,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,351. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $106.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,757,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,506,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.77. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $21.45.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

BP traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.14. 7,340,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,730,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60. BP has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $38.16.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

SHEL stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.34. 2,917,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,317,728. Shell has a 52-week low of $58.55 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $199.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.84.

Cummins (CMI)

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

CMI traded up $22.71 on Monday, reaching $329.42. The company had a trading volume of 490,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,133. Cummins has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $387.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.45. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31.

