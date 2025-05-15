Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 3,726 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Janus Henderson Group worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 825.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JHG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

NYSE JHG opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $40.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $621.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.56 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.49%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

