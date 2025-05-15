146,400 Shares in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Purchased by OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 146,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.25% of Pyxis Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYXS. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,980,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,228 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 601,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 219,100 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 140,498 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 133,018 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 41,594 shares during the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PYXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Oncology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.
Pyxis Oncology Stock Down 10.1%
NASDAQ PYXS opened at $1.07 on Thursday. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $66.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.15.
Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.
Pyxis Oncology Company Profile
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.
