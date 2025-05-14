Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Position Trimmed by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.50.

Shares of TDY opened at $492.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $476.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $380.63 and a 1 year high of $522.50.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.03. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.96, for a total value of $367,091.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,018.84. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total transaction of $1,924,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at $26,691,559.44. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

