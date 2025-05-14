Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,067,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 111,203 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $37,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CENX. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 2,889.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Stock Down 1.2%

CENX stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $633.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,019.17. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

