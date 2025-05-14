LRI Investments LLC Has $34,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

LRI Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 5,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,051.00 to $943.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $892.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of REGN stock opened at $574.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $608.36 and a 200-day moving average of $690.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $520.50 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The company has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.