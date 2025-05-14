Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Main Management ETF Advisors LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $129,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,920 shares in the company, valued at $12,791,610. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $63,644.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,603,502.18. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,669 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,541 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $136.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.35. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.61 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

