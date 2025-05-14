Main Management LLC Cuts Stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Main Management LLC cut its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650,326 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKG. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKG stock opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $31.16.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

