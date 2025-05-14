Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Takes $58.33 Million Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 966,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,334,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.13. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.