Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,684,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 3,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,665,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,948,000 after buying an additional 219,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.45 and a 52 week high of $114.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.44.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

