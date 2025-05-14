Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Main Management ETF Advisors LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,415,000 after buying an additional 1,244,780 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,050,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,260,000 after purchasing an additional 99,181 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,379,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Vertiv by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,905,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,349,000 after purchasing an additional 990,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $105.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.13. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vertiv

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.