Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $10.53 Million Stock Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,012 shares during the quarter. Replimune Group accounts for 1.4% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Replimune Group worth $10,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 364.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 696.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in Replimune Group by 8,798.9% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.
Replimune Group Stock Performance
Replimune Group stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $570.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Replimune Group Company Profile
Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
