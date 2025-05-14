Malaga Cove Capital LLC Raises Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,132 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $272.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

NYSE:AMR opened at $127.55 on Wednesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $334.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.44. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($1.54). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $531.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.