Main Management LLC Buys 1,537 Shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT)

Main Management LLC grew its position in Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Main Sector Rotation ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Main Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Main Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Main Sector Rotation ETF worth $22,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SECT. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $921,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Main Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SECT opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.95. Main Sector Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $44.18 and a 52 week high of $57.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.14.

About Main Sector Rotation ETF

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.

