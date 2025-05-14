Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU) Stock Position Decreased by Main Street Group LTD

Main Street Group LTD trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 188,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,840,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,001,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 32,096 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPU opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a one year low of $57.60 and a one year high of $71.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.58.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

