Main Street Group LTD Has $26,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Main Street Group LTD boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 101.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

