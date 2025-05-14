Nia Impact Advisors LLC Raises Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast stock opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.05. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $45.56. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4,390.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toast from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

In other Toast news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $2,499,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,865.16. The trade was a 29.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 70,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $2,382,415.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,574,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,322,082.92. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,991 shares of company stock valued at $11,614,520 in the last ninety days. 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

