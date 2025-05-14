Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $2.62 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 134.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,076 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.08.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $151.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.16 and its 200-day moving average is $157.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $166.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $246,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,376.32. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,312 shares of company stock worth $1,948,379. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

