Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $5.80 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,341 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,360 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

INTC stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

