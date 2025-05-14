Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,268 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 174,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Rhino Investment Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $15,400,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 328,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 72,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 20,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hanmi Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $27.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $731.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

