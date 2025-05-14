Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Barclays PLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,869,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.69.

RGA stock opened at $206.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.57. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

