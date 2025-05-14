22,151 Shares in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Employers at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 300.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 31,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Employers by 18.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Employers by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Pedraja acquired 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $148,199.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,164.70. This represents a 71.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Kroner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,087. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,385 shares of company stock valued at $276,267. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Employers Price Performance

EIG stock opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.57 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.56.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.81 million. Employers had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Employers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

