AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Holdings Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 119,184 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANGO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,488,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,636,000 after acquiring an additional 135,007 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,415,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 503,713 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,119,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 133,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 974,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 807,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 254,322 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics Price Performance

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $381.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 79.38%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million. AngioDynamics’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AngioDynamics

About AngioDynamics

(Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.