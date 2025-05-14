Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 94.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $32.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average is $29.63.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.49 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 387.88%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

