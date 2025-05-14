Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 7,713 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.49% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2,596.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 868.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FQAL opened at $66.88 on Wednesday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $69.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average of $65.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.99.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

