Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.38.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific
Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $93.98 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $122.87. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.58.
Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 19.65%.
About Louisiana-Pacific
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.
