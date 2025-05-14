8,640 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.40.

Danaher Trading Down 2.1%

DHR opened at $196.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.83 and a 200-day moving average of $218.54. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

