Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Acquires 3,986 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Schrödinger accounts for 1.4% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.77% of Schrödinger worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,510,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,718,000 after buying an additional 1,319,464 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,499,000 after buying an additional 1,283,949 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,279,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,968,000 after purchasing an additional 334,131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,810,000 after acquiring an additional 58,541 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,607,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,012,000 after acquiring an additional 67,786 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.84. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 16,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $419,580.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $392,031.25. This trade represents a 51.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $119,484.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,357.44. The trade was a 16.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SDGR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

