Numerai GP LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Numerai GP LLC increased its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,544,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,007,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in CAVA Group by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 36,658.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,461,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group stock opened at $99.77 on Wednesday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $172.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.89 and a beta of 3.28.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $886,938.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,518,352.48. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America began coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 target price on CAVA Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

