Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.010-0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of UAA stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Under Armour

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.