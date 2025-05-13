Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.010-0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.
Under Armour Price Performance
Shares of UAA stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.54.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
