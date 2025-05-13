Napa Wealth Management Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 119,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Napa Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,583,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,337,456 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 288.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,485,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,066,000 after purchasing an additional 31,546,654 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,391,000 after buying an additional 29,430,979 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,159,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,494,000 after buying an additional 28,602,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,788,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,907,000 after buying an additional 28,538,409 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 4.1%

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

