Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Up 28.6% – Should You Buy?

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) shot up 28.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. 5,254,911 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 920% from the average session volume of 515,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TLO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Talon Metals from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Talon Metals from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

The company has a market cap of C$126.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

