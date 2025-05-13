Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Up 28.6% – Should You Buy?

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) shot up 28.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. 5,254,911 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 920% from the average session volume of 515,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TLO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Talon Metals from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Talon Metals from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLO
Talon Metals Trading Up 28.6%
About Talon Metals
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Talon Metals
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Stocks Plan +$130B in Buybacks: Why Markets Wanted Even More
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Lyft: Profitability Milestone and Buyback Fuel Investor Optimism
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Alternative Asset Managers Are Raising Dividends by 5% to 25%
Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.