OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 74,239 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,239 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $13,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $100.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 78.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day moving average of $106.14. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $153.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

