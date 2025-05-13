Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Trading 20% Higher – Still a Buy?

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04). 695,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 669,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.04).

Eden Research Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of £18.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.43.

Eden Research (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported GBX (0.36) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Eden Research had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 38.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eden Research plc will post -66.0000038 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Eden Research

In other news, insider Sean M. Smith acquired 426,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £999,147.24 ($1,316,399.53). Also, insider Alexander John Abrey acquired 167,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £5,038.41 ($6,638.22). 14.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

Featured Articles

