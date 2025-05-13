OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $5.19 Million Position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Informatica were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Informatica by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Informatica by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of Informatica to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Informatica from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Informatica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.62.

Informatica Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE INFA opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. Informatica Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 644.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $403.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Informatica’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Informatica

In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $207,629.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 416,410 shares in the company, valued at $7,516,200.50. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 48.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Informatica Company Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

