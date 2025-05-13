Oakcliff Capital Partners LP Has $12.69 Million Stock Position in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Oakcliff Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the period. Star Group comprises 6.5% of Oakcliff Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP owned about 3.18% of Star Group worth $12,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Star Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of Star Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Star Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Star Group during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Group during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Group Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE SGU opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Star Group, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30.

Star Group Increases Dividend

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $743.05 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Star Group Profile

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

