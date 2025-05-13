Oasis Management Co Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Kanzhun by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 282,286 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd now owns 794,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 79,954 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Kanzhun by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 111,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 86,120 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BZ shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Kanzhun Trading Up 11.9%

Kanzhun stock opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. Kanzhun Limited has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.35.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

