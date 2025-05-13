Orbimed Advisors LLC Takes $13.63 Million Position in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,626,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.39% of Forte Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 70,000.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Forte Biosciences by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $2,026,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 398.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 594,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FBRX opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.82. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $28.68.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FBRX shares. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Forte Biosciences from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

