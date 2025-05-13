Needham Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,100 shares during the quarter. Vishay Intertechnology accounts for 1.8% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 1.04% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $23,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 819.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 526.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $458,730.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,779.84. The trade was a 26.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

VSH stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $715.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.50 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.63%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

